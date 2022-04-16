Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

