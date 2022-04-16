Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $230,072.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.02 or 0.07474230 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.56 or 1.00021290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

