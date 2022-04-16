Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce $550.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.45 million to $559.80 million. Redfin reported sales of $268.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Redfin has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $72.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

