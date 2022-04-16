Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,445.07 or 0.99931171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

