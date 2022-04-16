Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.22.

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 486,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,698. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

