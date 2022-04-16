RED Achieves Market Cap of $575,087.39 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $575,087.39 and $42,911.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00278904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

