RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

ROLL stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.66. 149,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

