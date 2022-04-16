Raymond James Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.
W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.