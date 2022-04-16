Raymond James Analysts Give Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) a $20.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ERF opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Enerplus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

