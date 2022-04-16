Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.