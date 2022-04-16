Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $277.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $277.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.03 or 0.07494356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,136.28 or 0.99831723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars.

