Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($85.30) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($89.42). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($85.30), with a volume of 51,000 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,546 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,546.
About Randgold Resources (LON:RRS)
Further Reading
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.