RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.25 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.25 million and $6.33 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.84 or 0.07502887 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,225.66 or 0.99743727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050734 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

