RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.79 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $375,915.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.41 or 0.07482966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.83 or 0.99812523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041348 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

