Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $321,692.09 and approximately $15,081.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.21 or 0.07519474 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.61 or 0.99928206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049981 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.