Quilter (LON:QLT) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 166.40 ($2.17).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Tazim Essani bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($25,508.21). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,227.66).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

