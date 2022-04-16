Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Quantum posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

QMCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 349,183 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quantum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $8,028,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

