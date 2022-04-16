Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $156.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $129.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

NYSE PWR opened at $135.14 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $137.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

