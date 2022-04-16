Quant (QNT) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $58.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $112.82 or 0.00279153 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005744 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $760.80 or 0.01882452 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

