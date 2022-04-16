QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $76,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,259,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $136.91. 7,993,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,927,072. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

