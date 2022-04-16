Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231,981 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $113.38. 841,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

