Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 16,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,403. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

About Qilian International Holding Group (Get Rating)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

