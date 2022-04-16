Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.