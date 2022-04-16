Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE:ARES opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Ares Management has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.