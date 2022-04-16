Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,805,000 after buying an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.01. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $264.96 and a 12-month high of $411.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.