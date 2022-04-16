PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on May 16th

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.27.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
