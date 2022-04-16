Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $3.73 on Friday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.65) to €20.50 ($22.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.65) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

