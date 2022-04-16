ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $42,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,989 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.

