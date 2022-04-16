ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $66,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 420,989 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

