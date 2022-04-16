ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,681 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 0.1% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Savior LLC owned 0.23% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,371,000 after buying an additional 6,016,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 218.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 882,393 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,240,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 241,565 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 507,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 284,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,948,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,387,195. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

