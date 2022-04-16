Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $8.60 or 0.00021262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $141.47 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

