Premier Foods’ (PFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

PFD opened at GBX 120 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.67).

In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,812.87). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,233.20).

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

