Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Preferred Bank by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Preferred Bank by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

