Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 1.5%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 1,506,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,214,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.14 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.52.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

