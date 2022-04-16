Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.91 million to $136.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTLO stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 412,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,855. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

