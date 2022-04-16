Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $551.44.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $414.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a 12 month low of $367.70 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.06.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pool by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

