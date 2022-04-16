PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 351,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,040. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 259,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,224.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

