PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $753.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,468.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00855404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00026403 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

