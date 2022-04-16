Piper Sandler Boosts NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $11.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $11.60 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.12.

Shares of NEX opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

