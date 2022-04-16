Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $12.61 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $732,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

