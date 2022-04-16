PIN Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.00 or 0.07499463 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.25 or 1.00084788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041906 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

