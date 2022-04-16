PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0.7%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.61 and last traded at $94.86. Approximately 107,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 356,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

