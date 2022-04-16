Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.24% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

