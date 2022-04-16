PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 9.3% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $34,702.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00103288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.