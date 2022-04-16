Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,145,593 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.66.
Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)
Recommended Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.