Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $6.90 on Friday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

