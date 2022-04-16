People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.