Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair has been witnessing strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses continues to pick up on strong demand recovery. Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 between $3.70 and $3.80. The guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 10% at the mid-point. Cost inflation and impact of supply chain disruptions are likely to weigh on the company's results in tghe near term. Nevertheless, gains from productivity improvement, price hikes and gains from its cost control efforts are likely to offset some of these impacts. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth for the company. Pentair has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Pentair stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

