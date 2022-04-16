Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on the stock.

GNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.08).

GNC stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.30 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of £639.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

