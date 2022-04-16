Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.50.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

